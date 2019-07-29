SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A teenager who fell from a second-floor window at a La Cantera Resort last week has died.

Jorge Julian Fernandez, 16, reportedly fell from the second floor of the resort through a window or sliding glass door.

Sadly, Fernandez succumbed to his injuries just before noon Monday, after being placed in a medically-induced coma.

According to a GoFundMe account established by Fernandez's friend, the teen was celebrating his birthday, which authorities said was May 22.

A spokesperson from the San Antonio Fire Department said it happened at the Westin La Cantera, but did not release any further details.

John Spomer, Vice President and Managing Director of La Cantera Resort and Spa provided KENS 5 with the following statement:

“An unfortunate incident occurred yesterday at approximately 6 p.m., when a male teenager jumped from a second-floor balcony. Our hearts and thoughts are with his family and friends as he remains hospitalized. We commend and extend our appreciation to first responders and resort staff for their immediate actions.”