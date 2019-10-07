A 16-year-old has died after drowning in a McKinney golf course pond, McKinney Fire Department officials said Tuesday night.

At 8:03 p.m. Tuesday, McKinney FD got a call for a possible drowning at The Ranch Country Club golf course. Fire department officials said several teenagers were swimming in one of the ponds at the golf course when one of them went underwater and began struggling.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found the teen dead.

