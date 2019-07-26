FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Floyd County said early Friday morning that they’re searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.
The Floyd County Police Department posted to Facebook that Noah Duncan left a residence around 10 p.m. on Thursday night and hasn’t been seen since.
He was described as 6’0” and 170 pounds with brown hair, and was wearing black pants and a blue shirt when he was last seen.
Police said he had left a home off Booze Mountain Road in Floyd County when he went missing.
