FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Floyd County said early Friday morning that they’re searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

The Floyd County Police Department posted to Facebook that Noah Duncan left a residence around 10 p.m. on Thursday night and hasn’t been seen since.

He was described as 6’0” and 170 pounds with brown hair, and was wearing black pants and a blue shirt when he was last seen.

Police said he had left a home off Booze Mountain Road in Floyd County when he went missing.

Floyd County Police Department

