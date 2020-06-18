Teen arrested in connection with arson fire near New Braunfels library

The damage is estimated to be under $500, including the trash cans and damage to a nearby bench.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager was arrested in connection with trash can fires set outside of the New Braunfels Public Library.

19-year old Angel Harley Rodriguez-Fuentes of New Braunfels was taken into custody on Wednesday around 5 p.m. at his home.

Police say he set fires in three trash cans in front of the library. The damage is estimated to be under $500, including the trash cans and damage to a nearby bench. There was no damage to the library itself and no one was hurt.

Police say this case is not related to recent case of vandalism at the same library.