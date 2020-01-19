DALLAS — An 18-year-old was arrested after he allegedly crashed into a house in Dallas, police say.

The incident occurred just after midnight Saturday near the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Authorities say Walter Orozco, 18, was allegedly speeding when he lost control of his vehicle. He then drove off the road and crashed into a house in the neighborhood.

Three people were inside the house during the time of the crash, police say.

A 50-year-old man was transported to the hospital after being injured by debris. He is expected to be OK, according to officials.

Orozco was also injured and transported to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

He now faces an intoxicated assault with a vehicle charge, police say.

