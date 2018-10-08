SAN ANTONIO - Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested after a 15-year-old shooting victim was brought to the Children's Hospital of San Antonio around 1 a.m. Friday.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the victim told officers he was accidentally shot by a friend of his at an east-side residence.

Laron Sanders was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He also had two warrants out for his arrest in Bexar County, including accusations related to resisting arrest and "interfering with public duties."

He was being held on $75,000 bond.

The victim in this case has not been identified, and he was reportedly in critical condition.

© 2018 KENS