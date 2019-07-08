SAN ANTONIO — A teenager accused of trying to set fire to a house on the southeast side, did so "intentionally and knowingly," according to investigators.

Police arrested Sean Rouen Mendiola, 19. He is charged with attempted arson of a home located in the 3800 block of S. Walters.

According to the arrest affidavit, the incident happened July 24 around noon. One of the residents called police after she came home to find a strong odor of gasoline as she opened the front door. She also told police she found Mendiola passed out on her bed. According to the affidavit, she tried to "awaken the defendant, but with no success."

The woman called another relative at work, and he called 911. That person told an emergency dispatcher that Mendiola poured gasoline in the home and had possibly taken their medications.

A police officer says Mendiola told him he wanted to "burn the house down and cause an explosion by putting spray cans inside the oven." Mendiola admitted to pouring gasoline in the structure, according to police.

First responders found the same strong gasoline-like odor and noticed a revolver-style pistol with a bullet protruding out of the cylinder. They also found bullets all throughout the home. Mendiola told investigators that he "should have started the fire" and that he poured gasoline in the structure because, "I thought it was going to end."

Mendiola admitted to police he had drank liquor that belonged to the homeowner, according the affidavit. He denied ingesting any medications and was transported by EMS to Mission Trails Baptist Emergency Room for medical evaluation.

Mendiola's bond has been set at $30,000. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for October 1.