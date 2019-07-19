A package at the door delivers excitement, even if its contents aren't for you.

"Teachers can create Amazon Wishlists and just add it to the Facebook group. So I joined that," explained Jennifer Cosper.

In the past week, she has received more than 30 packages for her third-grade students at Fort Sam Houston. When she first joined the Teacher Amazon Gifting Facebook page, she originally had other intentions.

"I was just looking for other sources of information for teachers, and came across this page," she said.

Since she joined one week ago, the group has grown from a thousand social media users to more than 18 thousand. Some members are other teachers, like Mason Nichols, who are using the group to give and receive.

"I could see their list and say 'oh, I'll get them a gift,' but also get some ideas for myself too," said Nichols.

Many other group members are families who want to show the educators they are appreciated.

Cosper said she can spend thousands of dollars a year on school supplies for her students.

"Teachers can't afford a lot. If you can afford five dollars in pencils to someone's classroom - that's a lot," said Cosper.

The Facebook page originated outside of Austin but has expanded across the country, as these teachers spread a lesson of kindness and sharing.

"If we can help someone out, that's when it's worth it," said Nichols.

To access the teachers' wish lists, just request access to the Facebook page.