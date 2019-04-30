SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo says they want to show their appreciation for Texas teachers by offering free admission to the zoo throughout the entire month of May.

The zoo says that teachers can qualify for the discount if they are an active teacher in any school district in Texas, employed by an accredited Pre-K - 12 public, private, or parochial school, and can provide a Texas I.D. at a zoo ticket window.

Teachers must also bring either a copy of their Texas Teachers Certificate, paystub from their school or district, or photo I.D. or badge from the school or district.

For more information, visit sazoo.org

