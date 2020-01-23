SAN ANTONIO — A local teacher is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student over an eight-month period.

Jose Eduardo Hernandez, 44, is charged with sexual assault of a child.

According to an arrest report, the victim reported to police that she had been having sex with Hernandez, who was her teacher and coach, starting in January of 2019. She reported they had around 20 sexual encounters.

The report says the victim told police Hernandez would have her skip class and he would take her to a nearby motel room.

The report also says Hernandez would take photos and videos of the sexual encounters and send them to her through Snapchat.

The arrest report does not include where Hernandez was teaching and coaching.

