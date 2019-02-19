SAN ANTONIO, N.M. — Johnson High School's Eyes on the Road club aims to prevent distracted driving through a variety of methods.

On Tuesday, the club – along with the Parent Teacher Student Association, Texas Department of Transportation and the safety program Teens in the Driver's Seat – invited Tyson Dever to speak with sophomore students about how distracted driving changes his life.

Dever said that in 2005 a distracted driver in a cement mixer crashed into his Corvette.

"I was doing everything I was supposed to be doing—zero miles per hour, seatbelt on, blinkers on," Dever said. "And then, boom, you’re hit by a cement truck… and in a wheelchair for the rest of your life."

Dever said he hopes sharing his story will inspire students to know that they can bounce back from obstacles, and also stop them from driving with distractions.

"Even though Texas has put laws in place, we can’t be naïve about this," he said. "Drinking and driving has been against the law forever and it still takes place today so it takes everyone to work on this epidemic. And it starts right here, right now."



