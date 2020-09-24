Tanker truck full of diesel rolls over on Padre Island intersection

The driver was taking the load to Port Aransas when the fuel shifted during a turn, forcing the tanker to roll onto its side.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a scary scene on Padre Island today after a tanker full of diesel fuel rolls over in the middle of a busy intersection.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Park Road 22 and State Highway 361. The driver was taking the load to Port Aransas when the fuel shifted during a turn, forcing the tanker to roll onto its side.

The company that owns the truck arrived on the scene to drill a hole into the tank and offload the product safely.

"These operations can take anywhere from two to six hours," Battalion Chief Robin McGill with the Corpus Christi Fire Department said. "It depends on how good your drill bits are working, little things like that. It's not something that you want to hurry up and rush into. It's something that you take your time and make sure you're not damaging the environment without putting people at risk or anything like that."

Police say the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Thankfully, he was able to get out of the cab and was not hurt.