SAN ANTONIO — Taco Cabana is celebrating both Valentine’s Day and the increasingly popular “Galentine’s Day” on February 13.

Galentine’s Day seeks to celebrate women and their female friendships, before the behemoth of Valentine’s Day turns the world’s attention to romance. Taco Cabana is jumping on the cultural train and offering specials both February 13 and 14.

The special is in conjunction with the release of the famous Jalapeño Guava Margarita as well as the Kickin’Grande Nachos, Kickin’ Taco and Kickin’Potato Skins.

The Kickin’ Jalapeño Guava Margarita will be available in February for $4.50, the Kickin’ Potato Skins (six-pack) goes for $9.49, and the Kickin’ Grande Nachos goes for $8.99.

On February 13 and 14, any Shareable Kickin’Grande Nachos, Trio Sampler or Kickin’Potato Skins 6-packor 12-pack) and a draft beer 32 oz. pitcher will be $12.99. Also, any Shareable Kickin’Grande Nachos, Trio Sampler or Kickin’Potato Skins 6-packor 12-pack) and four (4)12oz.bottles of beer for $14.99.

Also, the TC Time!™Dozen Taco Box–a rotating showcase of 12 signature breakfast and/ornon-breakfast tacos is offered at special prices in February. The February edition of TC Time! is a dozen Flame-Grilled Chicken Fajita Tacos with Bacon, Jalapeños and Salsa Ranch for $24.99