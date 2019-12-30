HOUSTON — Houston police said a man was taken into custody after barricading himself and a young girl inside a southwest Houston apartment on Sunday.

Police said the man was holed up in the apartment in the 7700 block of Corporate Drive with a 2-year-old girl. The apartment complex is near the intersection of Beechnut and Beltway 8.

According to police, officers were called to the scene just before 5 p.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance involving a man and his girlfriend.

Police said the incident started earlier in the afternoon at a bar on Richmond Avenue, where the woman works with her sister. Police said the man confronted the woman about something and the argument turned physical in the parking lot.

The woman and a witness then went to their apartment on Corporate. The suspect then called the woman and threatened to kill her, according to police.

Police said the woman locked the door, but the suspect was able to kick his way inside. The witness and the other woman were able to escape from the apartment, but the man remained inside with the child.

Police said SWAT used a camera to see inside the residence and decided to enter. The man was taken into custody around 7:15 p.m. by SWAT. The girl was not harmed, according to police.

