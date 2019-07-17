SAN ANTONIO — A tense police standoff ends peacefully on the southeast side early Wednesday morning after officers talked down a man already accused of other crimes.

Police say the Street Crimes Division was looking for the man for felony warrants and tracked him down Tuesday night to a house on Cravens. The suspect barricaded himself inside. There were reportedly other people in the house, but they came out unharmed when SWAT showed up.

SWAT and the hostage negotiation team eventually convinced him to come out peacefully around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

No one was hurt and the man’s identity has not been released.