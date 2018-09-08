SAN ANTONIO - A man was struck and killed by an SUV as he was leaving a Mexican restaurant around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The victim was in his 60s, and according to the San Antonio Police Department, he walked into a dark street.

The incident happened outside Taqueria Fiesta Charra in the 300 block of Enrique M. Barrera Parkway.

Police said the man was dead on arrival. The driver involved did reportedly stop to render aid and will not face charges in this case.

More information was not immediately available.

