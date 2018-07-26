AUSTIN — Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near William Cannon Drive in Austin are closed after a car wreck and a grass fire Thursday morning. Austin police's bomb squad is now at the scene after a "suspicious package" was found inside the vehicle.
The Austin Fire Department said they have put out the fire that broke out following a wreck that happened near William Cannon Drive. Medics took one person to the hospital with non life-threatening injures. The person was injured in the crash, not the fire, Austin-Travis County EMS said.
Austin Police Department's Bomb Squad is at the scene investigating a "suspicious package" found in the vehicle.
Officials do not know how long the road will remain closed. Drivers should avoid the area.