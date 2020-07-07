Suspended Buffalo Police officer has extensive disciplinary history

Investigative Post obtained the disciplinary records of Lt. Michael A. DeLong under the state Freedom of Information Law.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo police lieutenant suspended last week for his vile insult of a woman filming him has previously been suspended four times during his career and been the subject of 36 misconduct complaints lodged by citizens or the department. Twelve involve inappropriate use of force; three have involved domestic incidents.

Investigative Post obtained the disciplinary records of Lt. Michael A. DeLong under the state Freedom of Information Law. His “disciplinary card” lists a 30-day suspension in November 2018 for an unspecified “domestic” incident; a one-day suspension the year before for a violation of procedures; a one-day suspension in 2014 for off-duty misconduct; and a two-day suspension in 2009 for excessive use of force. All suspensions were without pay.

Records show that, in addition, he’s received two formal reprimands and been called into six conferences with the police commissioner, deputy commissioner or other supervisor that typically involve an informal reprimand.