SAN ANTONIO — The suspects accused of being involved in the death of 'Baby King Jay Davila' are set to appear in court this week.

Two family members of Christopher Davila, the man claiming to be the father of Baby King Jay, are scheduled to be in court Monday. According to online records, Davila's mother and his cousin have a trial date set for June 3rd.

Police believe Beatrice Sampayo and Angie Torres helped Davila stage a kidnapping to cover-up Baby King's death. It has been five months since the eight-month-old was found in a backpack in a field. He died from blunt force trauma. Davila told police he was playing video games when Baby King was in his car seat on the edge of the bed. He told police the baby fell face-forward on the ground and that he may have hit a dresser on the way down.

Jasmine McGill, the leader of 'King's Angels,' a non-profit that started in memory of 'Baby King', said regardless of what happens this week she just wants justice.

"Even if it is just a regular court hearing and they call them up and they talk for a little bit, every single word that comes out of their mouths, the lawyers' mouths is going to be huge," she said. "It is going to be a development because this whole case has been really hush-hush from the inside out. I think there are a lot of details that the public doesn't know about."

McGill said if all three are guilty, then they should be sentenced to life in prison. As for Davila, he is expected to be in court on Tuesday.