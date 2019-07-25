SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man stole a newspaper truck and left a trail of damage along Fredericksburg road Thursday morning.

Police say a man who was delivering newspapers to stores was filling up with gas at a 7-11 on Fredericksburg and Medical around 5:00 a.m.

That's when police say another man jumped into the truck and took off. Officers chased him to the Budget Suites at Fredericksburg and Louis Pasture.

Police ordered the man to get out of the truck, but he put the truck in reverse and hit a patrol car and a pillar at the motel.

He then drove down Fredericksburg and eventually ditched the truck. Officers say did arrest him.