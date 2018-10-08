SAN ANTONIO - A driver was killed early Friday morning after their vehicle landed in a ditch near Loop 1604 and Highway 151.

The crash happened around 2 a.m.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the driver of an SUV pulled into a parking lot, hit another car and sent it into a ditch.

The impact reportedly killed the driver of the sedan involved. A female passenger in that car was also transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

SAPD said the woman driving the SUV was also transported from the scene for treatment, and officers planned to assess her for possible DWI at the hospital.

More information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

