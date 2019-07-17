SAN ANTONIO — Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect they say tried to light a patrol vehicle on fire.

The incident took place on July 5. According to a Crime Stoppers bulletin from police, the suspect approached a police vehicle at the San Antonio Police Department's Eastside substation at around 5:45 a.m.

The suspect then set a "cup full of ignitable liquid" below the vehicle and lit it on fire, according to police. The suspect then took off on foot.

A police officer was able to extinguish the fire before it caused too much damage to the vehicle.

The suspect was wearing a blue or black hoodie with white writing on the back, khaki shorts, and flip flops at the time of the incident. Police are pursuing arson charges against the suspect.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867