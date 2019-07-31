SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Authorities said a man with several active warrants was shot and killed by officers Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of San Luis Street around 9:20 a.m.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force said it was serving a warrant on a suspect in a parking lot when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots.

Officials said the officers fired back and the suspect was hit.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the man had four active warrants.

