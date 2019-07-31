SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Authorities said a man wanted for murder was shot and killed by officers Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of San Luis Street around 9:20 a.m.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force said it was serving a warrant on Jose Baca-Olivares, 58, in a parking lot when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots.

Officials said the officers fired back and the suspect was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say back on Saturday, Baca-Olivares showed up at his ex-wife's house on Dickson Avenue, near SW Military Dr. and Pleasanton Rd, just before 7 a.m.

Investigators say the woman was unloading groceries when her ex-husband opened fired.

48-year-old Juan Carlos Tovar Soto tried to intervene, police say. He was hit and killed.

Police say after the shooting, Baca-Olivares fled.

