SAN ANTONIO — A suspect was shot and killed by police after firing at an officer in a northwest side neighborhood, according to police.

Officers were called out the 5200 block of Texana near UTSA Boulevard just after 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police say when an officer approached a man they thought was involved in the burglary, the suspect pulled out a weapon and fired several times at the officer. The officer returned fire and hit the suspect, a man in his 30's, several times, killing him.

Police Chief William McManus said the man was not involved in the original burglary call, but happened to be at that location trying to break into his ex-girlfriend's house.

Police say the ex-girlfriend had a protective order against the man after an incident in March.

The officer and the woman were not injured.

There was no information from police about the original burglary report that led to this incident.