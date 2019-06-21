ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month in the 500 block of S. 10th Street in Aransas Pass, Texas, was arrested Thursday with the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Portland Police Department.

The Aransas Pass Police Department issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Anthony Blake West after they say he shot a 34-year-old man on June 13 and fled the scene. The victim in the shooting was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital and remains there in serious condition.

Detectives investigating the shooting determined that West did not have a permanent residence, so they requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. The Task Force was able to track down one of West's associates in the 400 block of Lang Road in Portland, Texas, and placed the area under surveillance.

On Thursday, Aransas Pass police received a call that West was seen in the area of Lang Road. U.S. Marshals and the Portland Police Department responded and found West hiding in the back seat of a vehicle. He was taken into custody and transported to the Aransas Pass Police Department for booking.

West faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.