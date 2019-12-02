SAN ANTONIO — The officer who was shot February 12 on the city's northwest side was released hours after the early-morning incident.

The officer is identified as one-year veteran Drew Matthewson.

The suspect accused of shooting Matthewson has been charged with attempted capital murder, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Matthewson is the first SAPD officer to be shot in the line of duty in 2019.

17-year-old Jonathan Cruz Garcia faces charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer, evading arrest and theft of a vehicle.

BACKSTORY

According to SAPD Chief William McManus, the officer was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle around 1:30 am Tuesday when the driver fled the scene.

McManus said the suspect crashed through a gate and ran through the parking lot of an apartment complex near the 5000 block of Hamilton Wolfe Road.

The suspect was able to hide behind a wall and allegedly shoot at the officer. The cop was hit in his upper chest/shoulder area. He was wearing body armor.

The officer was able to fire back toward the suspect.

Both were transported to University Hospital.

Matthewson was last reported in stable condition. The suspect is in critical condition. He's only been identified as in his 'late teens'.

"There is some suspicion this suspect could be part of a larger group working in this area," McManus said.

San Antonians have poured out support for Matthewson across social media.