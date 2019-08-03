SAN ANTONIO — A jury has found a San Antonio man guilty of murdering a friend during an alleged argument over money.

Jesse Ray Castilla, 37, was arrested in November 2017 in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Joseph Camarena.

At the time of his arrest, investigators believed that Castilla killed Camarena and stuffed his body in a barrel. Officers recovered the body on the southwest side, near Moursound Boulevard and Loop 410.

Prosecutors argued that Camarena believed Castilla owed him $500, which led to a confrontation between the two men - during which, Castilla shot and killed Camarena.

Castilla's trial began Tuesday, March 5. The jury has entered the punishment phase of deliberation Friday after delivering a guilty verdict.