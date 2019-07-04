EDINBURG, Texas — A Texas DPS trooper is recovering in a hospital after being shot on the job. Officials said the trooper, who has not been identified, responded to a car crash when the shooting happened.

The incident took place near the 1500th block of South Maltese Street, just north of Freddy Gonzalez, in Hidalgo County. Police said the driver, identified as 24-year-old Victor Godinez, shot the trooper, then took off on foot.

He was on the run for several hours before he was taken into custody. An alert from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley helped police locate Godinez near campus.

The trooper was taken into surgery and is being treated for 2 bullet wounds. According to the the DPS South Region Facebook, the trooper is in stable but critical condition.

This is a developing news story, check back for updates.