MIAMI — The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes, are Super Bowl champions after defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV in Miami.
SCORING SUMMARY:
1Q: After the first quarter, Kansas City led San Francisco 7-3, thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run by Mahomes
HALFTIME: At halftime, the Chiefs and 49ers were tied at 10. San Francisco got the ball to start the second half.
3Q: The 49ers led the Chiefs 20-10 going into the 4th quarter.
FINAL: Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20, bringiing Kansas City their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.
Mahomes was also named MVP of the Super Bowl.
From all of us at CBS19: Congratulations, Patrick! You've made East Texas and all of your #Mahomies proud!
Follow along with CBS19 for the latest updates on the big game.
