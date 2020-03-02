MIAMI — The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes, are Super Bowl champions after defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

SCORING SUMMARY:

1Q: After the first quarter, Kansas City led San Francisco 7-3, thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run by Mahomes

HALFTIME: At halftime, the Chiefs and 49ers were tied at 10. San Francisco got the ball to start the second half.

3Q: The 49ers led the Chiefs 20-10 going into the 4th quarter.

FINAL: Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20, bringiing Kansas City their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

Mahomes was also named MVP of the Super Bowl.

From all of us at CBS19: Congratulations, Patrick! You've made East Texas and all of your #Mahomies proud!

Follow along with CBS19 for the latest updates on the big game.

RELATED: MINI MAHOMIES: Kansas City hospital dresses NICU babies in Chiefs-inspired gear

RELATED: FOR MAHOMES: Whitehouse athletic director Adam Cook meets up with Kliff Kingsbury at Super Bowl

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes inspires culinary delights in Whitehouse

RELATED: PROUD PAPA: CBS19 speaks with Patrick Mahomes Sr. on son's success

RELATED: MAKING MAHOMES: CBS19 goes through Patrick Mahomes workout at APEC

RELATED: The Mental Game: Inside the mind of an elite athlete

RELATED: CHIEFS DAY: Whitehouse ISD wears red, gold in support of Patrick Mahomes' first Super Bowl

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes' foundation '15 and the Mahomies' helping kids achieve their dreams

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes' high school baseball coach: He is 'just an unbelievable athlete'

RELATED: Mahomes & Friends: KC Chiefs QB close with his hometown buddies

RELATED: Whitehouse alum designs Patrick Mahomes inspired ties

RELATED: MAHOMES MADNESS: Whitehouse home baker makes Mahomes inspired cookies for Super Bowl

RELATED: Whitehouse residents celebrate hometown hero Patrick Mahomes

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes releases hype video for Sunday's game

RELATED: Mahomes & Friends: KC Chiefs QB close with his hometown buddies

RELATED: Mahomes breaks records for giving; Thanks to cereal with Hy-Vee and PLB Sports, over $100,000 going to foundation for kids

RELATED: MAHOMES MANIA: Community-wide celebration to be held for Patrick Mahomes Thursday

RELATED: City of Whitehouse to proclaim Feb. 2 'Patrick Mahomes Day'

RELATED: MAHOMES MANIA: Tossing the football with Patrick Mahomes' former high school coach

RELATED: MAHOMES MANIA: Mother-daughter duo create Patrick Mahomes-inspired beanies

RELATED: MAHOMES MANIA: Whitehouse gearing up for Super Bowl

RELATED: Oil Palace in Tyler to host watch party as Patrick Mahomes goes for first NFL title

RELATED: MAHOMES MANIA: What's in a Patrick Mahomes special taco?

RELATED: Whitehouse Flowers selling Mahomes t-shirts ahead of Super Bowl

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes’ trainer speaks on what makes a Super Bowl quarterback

RELATED: East Texas native Patrick Mahomes ranks No. 1 in player merchandise sales

RELATED: WATCH: Pat Mahomes lights up the high school gridiron at Whitehouse High School

RELATED: Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes helps Kansas City Chiefs secure spot in Super Bowl LIV

RELATED: Kansas City Bishop gives Pope Francis signed Patrick Mahomes jersey