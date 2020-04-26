GALVESTON, Texas — Sunday was beautiful after Saturday's unexpected thunderstorms put a damper on many outdoor activities. Visitors and residents tired of staying indoors headed to the beaches of unincorporated Galveston County to soak up the sun.

On Monday, Galveston Island’s public beaches will reopen, albeit with restrictions. The beaches will be open for exercise from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. each day. Individuals caught on the beaches outside of the permitted time frame face a $500 fine.

The Galveston Beach Patrol said it shuffles hundreds of people from the island's beaches each day. They said almost 650 people were told to leave the beaches on Saturday.

“Monday is the test day," said Peter Davis with the Galveston Beach Patrol. "It could all go out the window Monday afternoon, so we’ll see what happens.”

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said the number of visitors to the Bolivar Peninsula has continued to grow. The sheriff said he understands how beach visitors feel.

“They’ve been inside for six weeks,” Trochesset said.

Trochesset said there haven't been any major issues on the beaches and most of the visitors to the peninsula appear to be families. He said officers are on the beaches to enforce social distancing requirements.

Pictures taken by our sister station in Beaumont, KBMT, show a large crowd gathered at the beach. More than a dozen cars were seen parked on the sand.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry closed beaches in the unincorporated areas of Galveston County, including the Bolivar Peninsula, on April 10, but four days later, Henry reopened the beaches but warned, "the unincorporated beaches will continue to be actively monitored by the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management (GCOEM) and if necessary, additional action will be taken if there is evidence people are not following the requirements of social distancing."

RELATED: Galveston beaches have partially reopened to the public

People are allowed to surf, swim, wade fish and access the rock groins during these hours only. However, setting up chairs, tents or beach picnics is not allowed.

Access to the beach is be closed during all other hours, and violation of this is a Class C misdemeanor and will carry a $500 fine.

Vehicular traffic is not be allowed.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna