HOUSTON -- People are debating whether a billboard near The Heights is suggestive or smart.

Clear Channel Outdoor confirms the billboard for The Dump, a discount furniture store, went up near the intersection of interstate 10 and Durham on May 23. It's expected to be up at least until mid-August.

While the advertisement has stood for two months, debate over it's message started in the last week or so, on social media outlets like Reddit.

Unscientific poll:::: this billboard is a point of discussion on social media. Do you think it’s funny or offensive? #khou11 pic.twitter.com/TV4zG1V3bJ — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) July 26, 2018

The Texas Department of Transporation reports nearly 200,000 vehicles pass the billboard each day. Some drivers we spoke to say the billboard is hilarious or offensive.

On Twitter, Anne Farrell said it's funny.

"I mean, the whole point of marketing is to get people’s attention," said Kramer Lucio. "And I feel like it gets people’s attention."

© 2018 KHOU