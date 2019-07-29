SAN ANTONIO — A new local survey shows what some people consider to be the grossest habits of their coworkers.

The survey is from the company Stratus Building Solutions. It says some of the most disturbing habits that come from coworkers include working out in the office or coming back from a workout being sweaty. They also include wearing too much perfume/cologne, microwaving smelly food (like fish), oversharing love life and health problems, placing germy cell phones on others’ desks, and urinating on the toilet seat.

Some other interesting findings of the survey include:

-1 out of 4 say they’ve thought about quitting (or actually quit) a job because the office was smelly and unclean.

-More than 9 out of 10 people polled say their productivity is compromised by a dirty or disorganized office.

-The prize for the biggest office slob goes to men with 68 percent saying a guy — over a gal — is the grossest in the office!