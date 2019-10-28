According to a survey, many people are more afraid of a root canal than snakes, spiders and even swimming with sharks!

In the survey, the American Association of Endodontists found that 57% of people are more afraid of getting a root canal than speaking in public. Over 55% of people say they would prefer spiders over a root canal and 54% say they would rather be trapped in an elevator.

The October 2019 survey of 1,000 U.S. adults also found that when given the option of a root canal or another activity:

57% would rather spend an hour in a room with 10 spiders

54% would rather sing the national anthem at a sports game

53% would rather have a snake in their lap for 15 minutes

41% would rather go swimming with sharks

Fear of root canals is even greater for young people, where 73% of 18- to 24-year-olds would rather speak in public, and 71% would rather run a marathon than get a root canal.

Forty-seven percent of 18- to 24-year-olds said they would even rather go swimming with sharks than get a root canal.