SAN ANTONIO — Students were evacuated from Wilshire Elementary on Cascade Place Monday morning as a precaution after a power outage and burning smell.

The evacuation began around 9:20 a.m.

NEISD officials say the power outage was in a small part of the school and there was a slight burning smell.

Fire crews were called out to the school as a precaution and students were evacuated to the gym. The gym is a separate building from the school.

This is a developing story and further updates will be added as they are received.