COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas A&M student has been selected to present her abstract research at a AMS conference.

Ariana Castillo is a senior at A&M University and is expected to graduate in December with a B.S. in Atmospheric Science.

She interned with NASA over the summer for the second time at the Langley Research Center where she studied smoke plumes from biomass burning and how it affects our environment, our atmosphere and our ecosystems, according to a bio on her GoFundMe. She wrote that it is important to understand modeling where smoke goes in order to forecast for future pollution events so people can be safe and healthy, but also to know how it affects other environments downstream and its implications on climate change.

She created a GoFundMe in early December to help raise funds so she could attend the conference. Since then, she has reached her goal and is planning on attending.

Also on her GoFundMe she wrote that the AMS conference has been a great opportunity for her to network and establish connections, but also to lay down foundations for her career and a possible path for graduate school. Adding that she wants this to be an opportunity to show other minority women that they also have a place in the atmospheric science community.

Watch KAGS at 10 to hear her full story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM:

College Station ISD Selected as AP District Honor Roll Recipient

Brazos County Health District: "Significant Increase in Flu Numbers in Brazos Valley"

13 graduates of TEEX Lineman Academy will fill worker shortage