It went something like this:

Gainesville mental health professor starts providing services to student

They start dating

They break up

She wants refund

Cops find out

He's arrested

And that's not even half of it.

Robert Nichols, 63, was taken into custody by the Gainesville Police Department and charged with engaging in sex with a client after participating in what the victim called "ritual magic and sex therapy."

According to arrest documents filed with the State Attorney's Office, Nichols told police that he met the victim in June 2018 while instructing an adult education course at Santa Fe College in Gainesville.

Shortly after, the victim began receiving mental health therapy services from Nichols and told police that he repeatedly asked her intimate questions about her sex life, according to arrest documents filed with the State Attorney's Office.

The victim stated that one day Nichols unexpectedly kissed her on lips and then asked her to follow him to his home where they engaged in sexual activities. After this happened, the victim says that Nichols stopped charging her for mental health services.

The document states that the pair continued to engage in sex and also BDSM and ritual magic. Nichols reportedly told the victim that the activities would benefit her mental health.

In November, the victim ended the relationship and demanded a refund.

When Nichols was questioned by police, he admitted that he dated the victim for a short time but did not specifically admit that they engaged in sexual activity. He asked for a lawyer.

A psychotherapist-client sexual relationship is illegal in the state of Florida.

Based on the allegations, Nichols was taken into custody and charged.

According to the American Institute of Parapsychology, Nichols is a psychologist, parapsychologist and investigator of alleged poltergeist cases and other paranormal phenomena.