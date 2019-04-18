SAN ANTONIO — NEISD says a letter went out to parents of students at Garner Middle School after a threat was made against the school.

The letter says a student was removed from class after other students reported the student made threats to shoot up the school. The letter goes on to say the threat was made over social media and shared with other students.

The school district also says they contacted North East Police Department. The district says no arrest was made but they will be sending the information to the District Attorney for a final review.

See below for full text of the letter sent to parents:

"April 17, 2019

Dear Garner Parent or Guardian,

As you know, maintaining safety and security on our campus is our highest priority. To help us protect your child and dispel any inaccurate information, this letter is to inform you of a situation that arose today.

This morning, multiple students came forward to report that another student threatened to shoot up the school. This threat was made and communicated through social media and shared with other students. We immediately identified the student who made the threats and removed him from class. We also contacted the North East Police Department (NEPD).

We are working with our Pupil Personnel and NEPD to ensure that swift and appropriate measures are taken to address this incident. The student will face serious consequences.

We applaud the students who came forward to report their concerns to administration. Please take this opportunity to speak with your child about the dangers and the consequences of making inappropriate comments. Even if statements like these are considered jokes, they will not be tolerated by the District, the police, nor our campus.

We must all work together to maintain safety and security on our campus. You can contact the school at (210) 356-3805 if you have any questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

John A. Bojescul

Principal"