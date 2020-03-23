BOERNE, Texas — The Mayor of Boerne, Tim Handren, amended the city's Public Health Emergency Declaration for the third time Monday to emphasize the importance of social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A Facebook post on the city's account reads: "Stay home, stay home, stay home unless you are required to be at work providing essential services to the community. These kinds of services include law enforcement, medical services, banking services, food and supply services, or essential communication services. The declaration now states all people shall avoid gatherings of any size."

The declaration also requires people returning to the city from more than 100 miles away to be in self-quarantine for 14 days.

As of Monday, Kendall County was reporting two confirmed cases of coronavirus. The city expects that number to go up as more testing becomes available. There is one other case under investigation.

View the full Facebook post and a video below:

