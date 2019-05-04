SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.48 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA.

Of the major metro areas surveyed in Texas, Midland drivers were paying the most at $2.67 average gas price, while drivers in San Antonio were paying the least at $2.34 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.71.

In Texas, gas prices have spiked 46 cents since the start of the year. Gasoline stocks have been steadily decreasing since early February causing spikes at the pump that are likely to continue for the coming weeks.

"What's behind these gas prices going up?” said Josh Zuber, AAA Spokesperson. “Historically speaking, we see gas prices begin to rise around Spring, because it's peak refinery maintenance season right now.”

Motorists can find current gas prices, and numerous other services, with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android.

CLICK HERE to download the App.