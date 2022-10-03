Approved: Texas moves forward with plan to build electric car charging stations along major highways

During the first year, Texas will have more than 50 charging stations along major highways between Austin, Dallas, Houston, El Paso and San Antonio.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Highway Administration has approved Texas' plan to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state.

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced many of the details of their five-year Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan, which they say they look forward to working with the public to implement as they move past the planning stage in the next few months.

During the first year, Texas will have more than 50 charging stations along major highways between Austin, Dallas, Houston, El Paso and San Antonio. After, TxDOT will expand into rural areas with the goal of building at least one charging station in each county of the state.

Some details are reportedly still being finalized, but TxDOT has released a significant amount of information on the plan to the public to keep potential owners and customer informed.

You can keep up-to-date with TxDOT's plan on their website here.