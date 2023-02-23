Texas House Speaker forms committee to consider gun-related legislature

“The Texas House intends to do everything in our power to keep children and classrooms in our state safe,” Speaker Dade Phelan said in a statement.

AUSTIN, Texas — Dade Phelan, Speaker of the Texas House, has formed the House Select Committee on Community Safety, which will consider gun-related legislated proposals during the state's current legislative session.

The committee, which has 13 members, has jurisdiction over matters relating to the sale, use, possession and transfer of guns and ammo, as well as associated criminal offenses and penalties.

“The Texas House intends to do everything in our power to keep children and classrooms in our state safe,” Phelan said in a statement. “While there are many factors related to this wide-ranging issue that our chamber will discuss during the legislative session, such as mental health, social media and school safety, a necessary component to this conversation will be related to firearm safety.”

Phelan further said the individuals appointed to serve on the committee bring extensive knowledge related to public safety and homeland security, along with the personal knowledge from their districts.

“I trust that the members of this committee will thoroughly examine the legislation that comes before them, guiding the rest of our chamber on a robust and much-needed conversation this legislative session," Phelan added.

The following members were appointed to the committee:

Rep. Ryan Guillen, Chair

Rep. Jarvis Johnson, Vice Chair

Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers

Rep. Dustin Burrows

Rep. Terry Canales

Rep. Mark Dorazio

Rep. Vikki Goodwin

Rep. Sam Harless

Rep. Justin Holland

Rep. Tracy King

Rep. Brooks Landgraf

Rep. Joe Moody

Rep. Ellen Troxclair