The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Endangered Child Alert for a missing toddler from Putnam County.

According to the TBI, one-year-old Lachlan Thomas Capo was last seen earlier Wednesday with Margot Walker, who may be driving either a blue 2002 Volvo with the TN tag 4K7-7F9 or a black Volvo with the TN tag B77-71L.

According to the TBI, Lachlan has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at (931) 528-8484.