Travis County judge temporarily blocks Texas bill that bans puberty blockers, hormone therapy for trans kids

The Texas attorney general's office could file an appeal, which would allow the law to still go into effect on Sep. 1.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Travis County judge has temporarily blocked Senate Bill 14, the controversial Texas bill that would prohibit trans youth from receiving puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

Judge Maria Cantú Hexsel wrote in her Friday injunction that SB 14 “interferes with Texas families’ private decisions and strips Texas parents… of the right to seek, direct, and provide medical care for their children.”

The Texas Legislature passed SB 14 during its regular session, and the law was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 2. The bill is one of many passed by the legislature that affected the state's LGBTQ+ community.

The legislation was challenged in July, with plaintiffs arguing that the bill violated the Texas Constitution as it stripped away parental rights to make decisions about their child’s health care, as well as discriminating against transgender youth by solely prohibiting them from access.

The Texas attorney general's office could still file an appeal to the injunction, which would subsequently allow the law to still go into effect on Sept. 1 as it would be in the appeals process.