Proposed Texas Senate bill would stop online lottery ticket orders

One group recently bought a winning ticket worth $95 million from Lottery Now, which allows customers to order lottery tickets online.

TEXAS, USA — The newest lottery millionaire remains a mystery, but not their road to getting rich.

According to the Texas Lottery Commission, a group bought the winning $95 million ticket from Lottery Now. It's located inside Colleyville's Hooked-MT Store, which sells a lot of tickets.

For the April 22 drawing, Lottery Now topped retail sales at more than $10.97 million, followed by Luck Zone in Round Rock and Lottery.com in Spicewood.

Lottery Now is licensed by the Texas Lottery Commission, but it also offers a lottery courier service called Mido Lotto -- which allows Texas residents to order lottery tickets online that are completed at a licensed retailer. Those services are neither affiliated with the Texas Lottery Commission nor regulated by the state.

That's something Texas state Sen. Bob Hall is trying to change with Senate Bill 1820. Hall argues lottery tickets are meant to be a face-to-face transaction. His bill would ban lottery courier services.

Senate Bill 1820 is now in the House after passing in the Senate on April 12. Since April 18, the controversial legislation has been referred to licensing & administrative procedures.

The lottery commissioner told WFAA that courier services have no business relationship with the Texas Lottery.