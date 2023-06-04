Governor Abbott gives update on 'One Pill Kills' state-wide initiative

The governor announced fentanyl and the opioid crisis as priorities in his 2023 State of the State address earlier this year.

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott will give an update from Austin on the state's "One Pill Kills" initiative to combat an increase in fentanyl deaths in the state.

The initiative brings together Texas families, law enforcement, state officials, education leaders, health care professionals, and other fentanyl advocates to raise awareness about the growing fentanyl deaths, the governor's office said.

The governor announced fentanyl and the opioid crisis as priorities in his 2023 State of the State address earlier this year.

A state-wide campaign will feature signs and posters in and around over 350 Texas DPS offices as well as an informational webpage with a ton of resources regarding the anti-Fentanyl campaign.

The governor's remarks will take place at 5 p.m. and will be live-streamed within this article.

