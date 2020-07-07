State Fair of Texas canceled for 2020 season

The 2020 State Fair of Texas has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Fair officials posted the announcement to the state fair's website Tuesday morning. It is the first time the fair has been canceled since World War II.
"We believe the spirit of the Lone Star state lies in every Texan’s ability to care and look out for their neighbor and it is with this in mind, we have decided to keep our guests, staff, and partners safe and healthy during these uncertain time," fair officials wrote.
The fair attracts more than 2 million people each year, officials said.
It will resume Sept. 24, 2021, and run through Oct. 17, 2021.