SAN ANTONIO — A man who was lounging in his lawn chair Wednesday night was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed during a fight.

According to police, the man was sitting in a chair in his backyard in the 200 block of Micklejohn Street, when the stabbing suspect walked by and the two exchanged words.

A fight broke out between the two and the victim was stabbed.

The suspect ran from the scene on foot. No word on any arrests or the current condition of the victim.