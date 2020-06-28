3 dead, including 2 children, 1 in critical condition after stabbing in Phoenix

Police are saying the homicide investigation will likely take a while.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a stabbing scene at an apartment complex near 17th and Glendale avenues Sunday morning.

Police said a 7-year-old boy, 9-year-old girl and 18-year-old woman were found dead and a man was critically injured in a stabbing incident.

The 28-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, police said.

The woman found dead is believed to be a relative of the two children who were also killed. The two children are brother and sister, police said.

The injured man is believed to be a family member who was living with the victims when the stabbing happened. Police say the relationship is not clear at this time.

Phoenix PD said it's believed the incident happened shortly before the 911 call was placed. No details on the call were given.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Silent Witness 480-948-6377.