GLENDALE, Ariz. — Despite the CDC's warnings for people to avoid gatherings larger than 10 people, some St. Patrick's Day parties are still a go, and the State of Arizona will not shut them down.

Governor Doug Ducey said in a press conference on Monday, "We're not at that point."

But he urged people to stay away from all bars and restaurants and practice "social distancing" in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

But Padre Murphy's in Glendale is still planning on hosting a huge party in a tent outside, according to the bar's Facebook page.

A post said, "While recommendations are to avoid all events – we found it prudent to still host our 27th annual St. Patrick’s Day party."

"Know that we have taken extra precautions to provide a safe and sterile environment for all guests."

Reactions were quick to criticize the bar for holding the event despite the governor's and the federal government's recommendations.

"All it takes is one person then all those others get infected then take it home to their families!" wrote one commenter.

"Bad call Padre Murphy’s. Zero consideration for the community and what this country is facing," wrote another.

But some said they supported keeping the event.

"Let the businesses stay open. People are responsible for their own actions," one tweet read.

"Good for u guys!" read another comment on the bar's Facebook page.

The CDC and wants people to avoid crowds to keep the virus from spreading as quickly, since people can be contagious before they know they’re sick.

But right now, the state won’t shut down businesses.

The health department says there’s a way through this pandemic without going quite that far.

“You still can do drive-thru, you can do pickup," Arizoan Department of Health Director Dr. Cara Christ said. "There are ways to social distance without shutting down the restaurants.”

